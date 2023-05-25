FuelBuddy awards digital marketing & creative duties for UAE expansion to One Source

The partnership will be led for One Source by Senior Consultant, Akanksha Srivastava, supported by the national team, at One Source.
FuelBuddy, India's first and largest doorstep fuel delivery startup, has partnered with integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source, for their UAE launch and expansion. The partnership will include digital marketing, content marketing, performing marketing, and creative duties for FuelBuddy’s UAE business. Earlier this year, FuelBuddy partnered with One Source for integrated marketing communication for the India market. Along with marketing in India, One Source will now be responsible for developing and executing digital marketing strategies that align with objectives in the UAE.
Founded in 2016 by Gautam Malhotra, Adnan Kidwai, and Divij Talwar, FuelBuddy has emerged as a pioneer in the energy distribution industry, offering innovative IoT and Cloud-enabled solutions for fuel storage and dispensing. Through its products such as Smart Tank, Diesel on Tap, FuelBuddy Vault, and BuddyCan, the brand is committed to digitising and democratising energy distribution across the globe, starting with India and the UAE.
The partnership will be led for One Source by Senior Consultant, Akanksha Srivastava, supported by the national team, at One Source.
Opining on the partnership Divij Talwar, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, FuelBuddy said, “With the fuel mobility market emerging at the pace that it is, we’ve already pioneered the market in India. With our global expansion plans, we were looking at partners who would help create business impact for us in a new market. The kind of experience we’ve had with One Source in India makes us believe they’re just the right partner for us towards achieving business goals via marketing.”