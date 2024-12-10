FUJIFILM India launches brand film on accessible healthcare in India

FUJIFILM India has launched a new brand film highlighting the importance of accessible healthcare in underserved regions. The film is part of its "Stories of More Smiles" series and is titled "Hero with an Endoscope."

Conceptualised by FUJIFILM India brand team, the ad film is written and directed by Ranvir Kumar Suman and produced by Seaface films. The film was shot in Tiruchirappalli and Kolli Hills, Tamil Nadu, with a crew of over 60 people across 12 locations in 2 days. It was filmed using Fujifilm Fujinon Premista Cine lenses and featured over 70 people.

“Hero with an Endoscope” is a true story of Dr. Govindraj and the film celebrates the initiative of Endobus, initiated by K Shantha Foundation. The Endobus, launched in December 2023, is equipped with Fujifilm CAD EYE™ and advanced endoscopic systems, enabling doctors to detect gastrointestinal diseases. The film tells the story of Gopal, a patient detected during an Endobus healthcare camp. Through early detection and intervention, Gopal’s condition was treated, highlighting the importance of accessible healthcare. The film also recognizes the work of doctors and healthcare workers in challenging environments. It ends with the message, "If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours."

Dr. K Govindaraj, chairman, consultant general surgeon and consultant medical gastroenterologist, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Multi-Speciality Hospital, Tiruchirappalli said “It was Wada-san’s idea to do a brand film on Endobus and I was humbled with his thought. Philanthropy has been a part of my family tradition for generations and it is not something that I usually talk about. The story of Gopal and how he is fighting cancer is very inspiring and the Seaface Films Team along with the Corporate Communications team have done a good job in bringing this story to the world”

Koji Wada, managing director, FUJIFILM India, expressed his excitement about the brand film, saying, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our philosophy of ‘Value from Innovation.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. This ad film is a powerful example of how FUJIFILM India’s dedication is making a real difference in people’s lives. It brings to light the life-changing impact of early detection and timely intervention, highlighting the transformative story of Gopal. Through this heartfelt narrative, we hope to inspire a deeper understanding of how accessible healthcare can truly change lives thus “Giving Our World More Smiles.”

Abhi Shekhar Singh – vertical head, corporate communications and CSR - FUJIFILM India voiced, “The brand film is a part of our “Stories of More Smiles” series which coincides with the launch of our Group Purpose “Giving our world more smiles” and the corporate brand campaign “More Smiles” Last year, as a brand we told stories about what we wanted to achieve for the society with examples of TB Screening & Mammo Screening. This year it was the transition from concept to reality by showcasing what we have done and how we have supported the society. Gopal’s story is one of them who got a new live because of the early detection done through endobus. Empathy has been at the core of our storytelling; hope we have been able to do that.”