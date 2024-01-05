FUJIFILM India launches CSR Campaign to eradicate Tuberculosis

Talking about the production of the film, he shares, "The making of this exhilarating ad film hasn’t been a smooth ride with every changing weather condition of Rann of Kutch that consumed at least 30 days of travel for me, from concept to the shoot. But the grandeur of this ad film has made it all worth the time, patience, and hard work. We shot extensively in Dholavira and the recently developed Road to Heaven which were very tough to shoot however our Fujifilm Fujinon Premista Cine lenses and the excellent production team made them look easy. I hope the film touches the hearts of public health professions and people at large since it is their story of resilience.”