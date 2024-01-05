FUJIFILM India launches CSR Campaign to eradicate Tuberculosis

'Where Innovation Meets Care' is the company's dedicated CSR initiative towards eradicating TB in India.
FUJIFILM's latest ad film illustrates efforts that the company has been putting, in to eradicate TB from India since 2021 with its handheld x-ray device, the FDR Xair.
The ad demonstrates how the company has positioned itself to use innovation for the greater good and expanded its service to inaccessible areas. The campaign is aligned with India's mission of becoming TB-free by 2025.
The ad, centred around a doctor leading change in public health, showcases the brand's commitment to advanced diagnostic imaging and healthcare services. The film, coordinated by Hakuhodo Sync and directed by Ranvir Kumar Suman from Seaface Films, features an inspiring storyline, music, and voiceover.
Mr. Koji Wada, the MD of FUJIFILM India, states, "The brand campaign is a perfect amalgamation of FUJIFILM India’s Reach, Technology, and Mission wherein the story has highlighted company’s dedication to provide accessible and advanced healthcare supported by heartfelt narratives of healthcare professionals and patients.
He further adds, "The campaign aims at communicating the society about the efforts that we, as a healthcare company are putting for betterment of the society. We will always stand and remain at the forefront for #WhereInnovationMeetsCare.”
Mr. Abhi Shekhar Singh, vertical head, corporate communications & CSR, says, “This brand film is close to my heart because the inspiration came from the result of my extensive travel and field experience in Kutch & Banaskantha. Along with technology, in which we are already a pioneer, this ad film touches the aspect of the motivated young public health professionals who have a zeal to do something for their community and drive the change."
Talking about the production of the film, he shares, "The making of this exhilarating ad film hasn’t been a smooth ride with every changing weather condition of Rann of Kutch that consumed at least 30 days of travel for me, from concept to the shoot. But the grandeur of this ad film has made it all worth the time, patience, and hard work. We shot extensively in Dholavira and the recently developed Road to Heaven which were very tough to shoot however our Fujifilm Fujinon Premista Cine lenses and the excellent production team made them look easy. I hope the film touches the hearts of public health professions and people at large since it is their story of resilience.”