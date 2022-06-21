Fujifilm India ropes in Milind Soman as official brand ambassador for its Healthcare and Instax Business

The iconic actor and model will be the face of brand with key focus on Health awareness and lifestyle.
Fujifilm India , a pioneer in imaging and optical devices, has announced India’s fitness health and stylish icon, Milind Soman as their Healthcare, Wellness, and lifestyle brand ambassador. With the announcement, the actor and model will be representing the brand’s overall philosophy of innovation in healthcare, technology, and lifestyle space.
Going forward, Milind will be a part of all major brand campaigns by Fujifilm India for Medical Imaging and Instax Division, with key focus on health awareness wellness and lifestyle campaigns.
In line with the overall brand narrative, Milind Soman as a fitness enthusiast and an advocate of a balanced and healthy lifestyle is the perfect representative for the brand, contributing to society with his health and awareness through innovative means, even at 57.
Speaking on the brand’s association with Milind Soman, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are delighted to have Milind Soman as our brand ambassador for our Medical Imaging and lifestyle divisions. Milind is synonymous with fitness and following a healthy lifestyle and is one of the stylish icon of India. We hope that our association with him will encourage Indians to think about and implement a health-conscious lifestyle and serve as a reminder that fitness can begin at any age. This is a testimony to our philosophy to NEVER STOP our endeavors for a healthier and Better India!”
Talking about his association with Fujifilm India, Milind Soman said, “I’ve always wanted to contribute to making health and fitness an active part of our lifestyle. I’m pleased to be associated with Fujifilm India whose brand values showcase great innovation which applies both to society as well as individuals. On these goals, we are both aligned to pledge for a better and Healthier India, and I look forward to helping more Indians understand the value of a healthy lifestyle going forward.”
Fujifilm India recently also launched its Instax Mini Evo analog-digital camera in India along with Milind Soman. The new camera is the latest, most advanced addition to the brand’s most loved flagship series Instax Mini, which allows users to shoot and enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.