FUJIFILM India spotlights remote healthcare in new brand film

FUJIFILM India has released a new brand film under its 'Stories of MORE SMILES' series, turning the spotlight on how diagnostic technology is being used in remote parts of Spiti Valley. Shot across Key Monastery and Langza Village, the film documents a mobile healthcare camp run by the Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation and supported by FUJIFILM India’s “Care on Wheels” initiative.

The narrative follows a healthcare worker navigating the region’s terrain to deliver screenings and basic tests in settlements located far from medical facilities. According to the foundation, the camps have reached more than 15,000 people across Himachal Pradesh.

Expressing his thoughts on the film, Mr. Koji Wada, managing director, FUJIFILM India, said: “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. This brand film reflects our belief that innovation in technology can be a bridge of hope and as a leading healthcare company we want to ensure that we put our technology to best use for the society.”

Abhi Shekhar Singh, vertical head, corporate communications & CSR, FUJIFILM India,said: “The brand film is an ode to the resilience of our healthcare technology as well as the staff of Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation who were delivering the service. The film was conceptualised after the launch of “Care on Wheels” CSR activity of ours which was supposed to serve Mandi and adjoining districts that needed help and care. My extensive travel made me realise that the work that our product and the healthcare workers were doing should be transformed into a beautiful film because these are real examples which can give new inspiration to people in the healthcare community and explore our technology. The shoot was done where air was thin, and temperatures were sub-zero on all the three days but the team of CTA Communications & Bad Studios were equally excited to support the noble cause with the storytelling.”

The film, shot on FUJIFILM’s Fujinon Premista Cine Lenses, focuses on the logistical and environmental realities of delivering care in high-altitude locations and documents the role of technology in supporting early diagnosis. FUJIFILM India says the project aligns with its broader efforts to push healthcare access into underserved regions.