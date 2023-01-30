FUJIFILM India’s instax unveils a new photo lingo with the “Keep It Alive” campaign

“The feel of a photo print is a different experience altogether which many today may not be familiar with. The joy of holding a print, using it in different ways, and keeping those as memoirs of moments is beautiful. We are looking for new ways to rekindle the love of physical photos and bring its relevancy in the collective consciousness of Gen Z. This campaign will help us with a 360-degree makeover and establish a connection with Gen Z whose lingo is photos hence the origin of Photo lingo. The idea is about a new photo lingo that can capture instax worthy moments in Gen Z life. The possibility of expanding the campaign is limitless.” said Arun Babu, general manager, Electronic Imaging, Optical Device & Instax Division, FUJIFILM India.