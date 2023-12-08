Fujifilm India’s new campaign brings innovation to business

Conceptualised by Hakuhodo Sync, the film shows how Fujifilm printers will help various segments of the society through its technology.
Fujifilm India, a multifunction printing technology, has launched its ad campaign outlining the stance of the business towards its mission in India.
On September 27, 2023, Fujifilm India announced its entry in India with a portfolio of A3 office printing devices. The latest film aims to establish how the new offering will be a value proposition to government E-marketplace, corporate clients, businesses and printing industry.
The ad features four stories based on different customer stories of a government official, corporate, small and medium business and printer industry who form the core of the multifunction printing ecosystem in our country. The stories are based in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata capturing the regional integrity of India.
It highlights how multifunction printers which are now available in India will leverage its technology to help the nation. The narrative is supported by Badhega India track, composed by Abhinav Kaushik and written by Ram Krishna Gopi Yadav, producer, Seaface Film, which has produced the complete ad.
Directed by Ranvir Kumar Suman, it was shot in two days at Big 9 by 9 Wings Studio in Andheri, Mother Nature Studio, Madh Island and a photocopy shop in Malad to suit the geographic narrative. The whole ad film was shot on Fujifilm’s Fujinon Permista cine lenses.
Commenting on the launch, Koji Wada, managing director, Fujifilm India, said, "Driven by innovation, at Fujifilm India, we believe in a world where technology has the power to turn dreams into a reality, thus empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their full potential aptly encapsulated by our ad campaign. Our commitment to cutting-edge solutions is at the heart of our mission, to transform pixels into perfection.”
Priyatosh Kumar, head graphic communications and device technology, Fujifilm India, added, “The ad campaign provides strong assertions and trust by all protagonists towards Fujifilm multifunction printers, creating a lasting impact on viewers. The story has beautifully captured the potential of the product in each montage thus standing true to our tagline “Bringing innovation to your Business.”
The ad campaign is live on Fujifilm India's official YouTube page and other social media handles.