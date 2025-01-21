FUJIFILM India's new film spreads breast cancer awareness in West Bengal

FUJIFILM India, an imaging and healthcare technology, announces the launch of its second brand film Maa’s fight through my eyes under the series “Stories of More Smiles”. The brand film is based on a real-life success story of FUJIFILM India’s Medical Systems Division’s social campaign on breast cancer awareness called “Find It Early, Fight It Early”.

This social initiative is a comprehensive social campaign with strategically integrating multiple touchpoints to amplify the message of breast cancer awareness. The campaign begins with “Find It Early Fight It Early” on ground activity to engage with communities, followed by spreading awareness ofself-examination and mammography in symptomatic cases. The detection of breast cancer in a patient inBerhampore followed by treatment support by FUJIFILM India’s CSR initiative was a story that demonstrates the resilience of cancer and acted as a motivation for the script.

Conceptualised by FUJIFILM India Corporate Communications & CSR team, the ad film is written and directed by Ranvir Kumar Suman and produced by Seaface films. The brand film was shot on Fujifilm FujinonPremista Cine lenses and involved a massive effort of having a crew of over 80 people in the ad film. The storyis a testimonial set against the hustling and vibrant backdrop of Berhampore, West Bengal,narrating the first-hand accountof a breast cancer survivor,through the perspective of her daughter. The journey of the cancer survivor’s family from despair to hope unfolds through the tireless efforts of two compassionate medical professionals, Paromita and Ipsita, who incorporate the spirit of dedication and care.

The narrative emphasises the role of Fujifilm’s advanced mammography technology in transforming breast cancer survivor’s life, enabling early detection and precise treatment. Through close glimpses into the world of the daughter of a cancer survivor, the film portrays the emotional highs and lows of dealing with cancer while showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.The film concludes on a positive and heartfelt note where the cancer survivor wins the battle against breast cancer and her life takes a meaningful turn as she advocates and dedicates herself to spread awareness by distributing pamphlets and educating women to take charge of their lives.

Koji Wada, managing director, FUJIFILM India stated, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group Purpose of ‘Giving Our World More Smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. This brand film reflects our commitment to creating awareness about early detection and showcasing how our innovative solutions can make a real difference. Fujifilm’s advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, combined with the dedication of healthcare professionals, continue to redefine patient care across the country. This brand film aims to inspire millions, shedding light on the importance of empathy, expertise, and innovation in the fight against breast cancer.”

Abhi Shekhar Singh – vertical head, corporate communications and CSR - FUJIFILM India, expresses his excitement- "At FUJIFILM India, our actions are in line with our Group Purpose of “Giving Our World More Smiles.” This is the second ad film under “Stories of More Smiles” which continues to tell the stories that should matter for the society for a social good. Shot over a span of 3 daysacross7locations, the film navigates the truth of the story and every aspect of what happened in the journey from diagnosis to post-recovery in the family of a breast cancer survivor. The film reflects the real ethos of FUJIFILM India as a healthcare brand which revolves around empathy and service to the society.”