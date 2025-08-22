Fukrey actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma feature in JSW MG Motor's ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign

JSW MG Motor India has rolled out the second phase of its public awareness initiative. This leg features Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat—best known for their chemistry in the Fukrey films - who bring a dose of humour to highlight the robust charging infrastructure supporting electric mobility in India.

Conceptualised by CheilX, directed by Vikalp Chhabra, and produced by Red Comet Films, the campaign was shot in Dehradun and Rishikesh. It will be released across television, digital platforms, and radio. The brand has also launched a new portal, www.evsahihai.com, to serve as an information hub for consumers exploring electric vehicles.

Udit Malhotra, head of marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Our journey with the ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign has been truly remarkable, marking a significant milestone in promoting electric mobility across India. As we enter the second phase, we are excited to collaborate with renowned celebrities whose voices and stories will resonate deeply with people. Using humour as the underlying theme, this phase focuses on highlighting the growing charging infrastructure in the country.”

Pulkit Samrat shared, “I strongly feel EVs are the future and that piqued my interest in the project. The concept was refreshing and insightful, and it showcases that India already has a robust charging infrastructure.”

Varun Sharma added, “I’ve often wondered about EV range and charging. When I learnt about the expanse of charging infrastructure, I was surprised. That alone made me say yes to this campaign, because I feel everyone should know this - it will help more people switch to EVs.”

Amit Nandwani, national creative director, CheilX, commented, “In the second leg of our EV Sahi Hai campaign, we wanted to go beyond facts and debunk myths around EVs in a fun and engaging manner. The quirky narrative, coupled with the charm of our celebrity protagonists, helps break down barriers to EV adoption in an entertaining way.”

With this phase, MG Motor continues to reinforce its positioning as an enabler of EV awareness and adoption in India, marrying lighthearted storytelling with consumer education.