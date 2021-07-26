Fulcrum Digital comes on-board as the digital transformation partner for Alhilal Life

Fulcrum Digital deployed FulcrumOne to accelerate the overall process and reduced the turnaround time for policy issuance from three days to 30 minutes, overall cost reduction by 20%, and improved customer satisfaction 2x times.

Alhilal Life has witnessed exponential growth from being a start-up to one of the leading insurance providers in just a few years. In order to further its expansion plans, the company was keen on streamlining functions that would help them serve customers better. Realizing the need to go digital, the company selected Fulcrum Digital to deliver a unique digital experience for its customers.