Furlenco ad traces life from first home to full circle

Furlenco, a furniture and lifestyle brand, has launched its new campaign ‘Feel at Home’ strengthening the role of rental furniture in modern living starring Abhay Deol and Isha Talwar.

Conceptualised by Very Multimedia Solution and directed by Rawshark Films, the film shows Isha Talwar moving into her first home with Furlenco’s furniture and a puppy, followed by key life moments including celebrations and daily life, with Abhay Deol later joining.

As the story unfolds, it mirrors the emotional rhythm of adult life- proposal, pregnancy, and a pet growing with the family, all set against Furlenco's adaptable and stylish furniture. Years later, their daughter brings home a new puppy, bringing the journey full circle. Instead of a conventional voiceover, the film uses an original song to guide the story, bringing warmth, rhythm, and a poetic feel to the storytelling.

Speaking of the campaign, Keyur Zaveri, chief design officer and head of brand at Furlenco, said, “We wanted the film to capture the warmth of everyday life, from little joys to bigger milestones. Abhay and Isha bring relatable charm and chemistry that beautifully reflect Furlenco’s role in evolving with families and celebrating each chapter of their journey.”

Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Abhay Deol stated, “It’s a story that reminds the smallest moments, laughter on the couch or welcoming a pet, are what truly make a house feel like home. I’m glad to bring Furlenco’s message to life.”

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Isha Talwar remarked, "The Furlenco campaign made me reflect on how homes grow with us. Some pieces of my furniture carry stories, comfort, and a sense of belonging. It’s a reminder that the magic of home is in the memories we create, not just the walls around us”

Vipul Thakkar and Aloke Shetty, founders of Very Multimedia Solution and Rawshark Films, respectively added, “This was a project close to our hearts. Conceptualising and telling a story that feels real, warm, and universal was truly special.”