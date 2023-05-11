Furlenco’s "Home Sapiens" campaign celebrates the feeling of coming home

Joono Simon, founder, Brave New World said, “As a new-age brand, Furlenco has created a paradigm shift in the way people look at furniture and living spaces. We believe the brand is now ready to take thought leadership in this sector by bringing more ideas that could culturally shape modern living for Indians. The new campaign featuring ’Home Sapiens’ is about people who take pride in their tastefully done Furlenco homes and enjoy their time there more than anywhere else. We see it as a counter-culture against the stepping-out culture that people are increasingly getting tired of.”