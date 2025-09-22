Furlenco’s new campaign with Abhay Deol introduces its kids’ furniture collection on rent

Furlenco has launched a kids’ furniture collection designed for growing families. The rental-based range allows parents to access furniture as children move through different stages. A video campaign featuring Abhay Deol has also been released.

Advertisment

The collection includes a crib, diaper-changing caddy, miniature sofa, and a multi-utility activity table that can also serve as a coffee table for parents. Each piece is designed with safety in mind, with rounded edges, anti-tip construction, and anti-pinch closures. Easy-wipe surfaces, extra storage, and carefully chosen colours are added to make the furniture practical as well as adaptable to home decor.

Keyur Zaveri, said: “At Furlenco, we’re bringing flexibility to kids’ furniture at every stage – giving families the freedom to upgrade as their children grow, while removing the stress of what to do with outgrown pieces. This launch is just the beginning, we will bring more products designed across categories and age groups, making it easier for parents to meet all their children’s furniture needs without being tied down to ownership.”

The range is designed to grow alongside children, from early years to school days. It supports safe and adaptable environments for play, rest, and learning.

The launch also promotes sustainability by reducing furniture waste through rental while offering families a clutter-free and cost-effective solution that adjusts to their needs.