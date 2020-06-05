Future Generali appoints ‘WYP Brand Solutions’ as their new integrated agency

Thanks to multiple initiatives, the rise of online marketplaces, various other governing factors; category is poised for 15-20% growth. At WYP, we are always looking for opportunities to partner brands that are seeking disruptive solutions which help them solve unique problems and ways to overcome exciting challenges. We strongly believe disruption led by new age marketing is the key when it comes to challenger brands, thus we at WYP are thrilled to partner Team Future Generali. Right at the onset both Anup and Ruchika were clear that they are not only entrusting us to partner them in building the brand with a truly integrated communication approach but also service the business ambitions of various product categories that the brand operates in. Innovation being at the heart, may be, build some new ones along the way. Exciting times for sure.