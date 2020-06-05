Future Generali appoints ‘WYP Brand Solutions’ as their new integrated agency

The mandate includes ATL, BTL, Digital, Social and Performance Marketing for Future Generali.
WYP Brand Solutions has been awarded a fully integrated creative mandate which includes ATL, BTL, Digital, Social and Performance Marketing for Future Generali, one of India’s leading Insurance brands, after taking part in a multi-agency pitch process.
On winning the mandate, Tejas Mehta, CEO, What’s Your Problem, said, “Though cluttered, the General Insurance category is under leveraged in our country.
Thanks to multiple initiatives, the rise of online marketplaces, various other governing factors; category is poised for 15-20% growth. At WYP, we are always looking for opportunities to partner brands that are seeking disruptive solutions which help them solve unique problems and ways to overcome exciting challenges. We strongly believe disruption led by new age marketing is the key when it comes to challenger brands, thus we at WYP are thrilled to partner Team Future Generali. Right at the onset both Anup and Ruchika were clear that they are not only entrusting us to partner them in building the brand with a truly integrated communication approach but also service the business ambitions of various product categories that the brand operates in. Innovation being at the heart, may be, build some new ones along the way. Exciting times for sure.
On appointing WYP for the integrated marketing mandate, Ruchika Varma, said, “We wanted a creative partner that will help us eliminate the monotony revolving around insurance messaging. The idea was to onboard a partner that could break down complex products for the consumer and help drive category education, while at the same time create brand preference for Future Generali.
With WYP, we found a partner who brought in a fresh approach which was in sync with the roadmap for the brand.” WYP Brand Solutions has previously created fully-integrated campaigns for global brands and industry leaders that include Dailyhunt, Arrow, Johnnie Walker and Lenovo to name a few.