Future Generali India Insurance calls for LGBTQIA+ inclusion with #WelcomeHome campaign

“In addition to facing significant barriers in getting access to comprehensive care, the community also often faces discrimination at the workplace. Instead of mere tokenism, we at FGII, have walked the talk and have taken several concrete steps that includes providing family floater health insurance cover to live-in partners including the LGBT community across all our health indemnity insurance products, introducing LGBTQIA+ friendly employee policies, and equipping our workplace with inclusive infrastructure like gender-neutral washrooms to welcome people from the community into the FGII family. By fostering a culture of acceptance via frequent conversations and events round the year, we have extended the scope of PRIDE celebrations beyond just a day or month,” Varma added.