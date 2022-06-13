Future Generali India Life Insurance launches ‘Trust Campaign 2.0’

Talking about the campaign, Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing & digital officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance, says, “All long-lasting relationships are based on trust, and to garner that trust, one needs to go the extra mile and act implicitly. The campaign highlights that the child has complete trust in his father, as he is there for the child. Similarly, millions of fathers have trust in Future Generali India Life Insurance to secure their and their family’s future. We respect this trust bestowed upon us and take responsibility for delivering on our promise. We are Lifetime Partners for our customers, and we will be there with them during thick and thin of life, after all –Sabke Liye Papa, Papa Ke Liye Hum.”