Future Generali India Life Insurance unveils its new campaign on the occasion of Diwali

“Roshni ya rang se, Tu khel mere sang re…Tu hi mera tyohaar hai, Tera bharosa hi mera pyaar hai…” these beautiful lines sum up the newly launched Diwali campaign by India’s trusted Life Insurance brand, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited. Every father is committed to the happiness and security of his family which is beautifully brought out through this new campaign.
Diwali is a festival of lights, togetherness, and celebrations. For an Indian family, primarily the father is the center of all festivities and joy. The family believes and has trust that the father will always take care of them, not just in the present times, but for their future as well. Future Generali India Life Insurance through its comprehensive product range offers solutions to support families in fulfilling their dreams and becoming a lifetime partner to their customers. The campaign is in line with the brand’s tagline #BharosaPapaJaisa and has been launched in 8 different languages, spread across digital platforms.
Campaign Rollout:
The 360 -degree campaign rollout will be in three phases. Each phase will encapsulate various activities.
Phase one will see the teaser campaign on social media
Phase two will see the launch of the brand film
Phase three will be through sustained presence on social media and in cinemas
The campaign film gives an overall warmth and pleasant feel with its vibrancy, festive music, and heart-warming story. It is a story that pulls the audience's heartstrings and makes them smile while delivering a thought-provoking message that is sure to strike a chord and stay with them for a long time to come.
Adding a fresh perspective, the campaign highlights how fathers do what it takes to ensure the family’s protection and happiness. This helps him win his family’s love, trust, and respect. All fathers prioritise protection and care and these are values important to Future Generali India Life Insurance as well. This campaign echoes the trust and faith that every family has in their father. The belief is that a father will always be there in times of need and will lead in times of celebration with his positive energy and enthusiasm. Hence re-establishing the trust, like that of a father to his family ‘#BharosaPapaJaisa’ has been showcased very beautifully in the campaign.