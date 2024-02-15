Future Generali India Life Insurance unveils #TaxBachaoWithFGILI campaign

In addition to the humour and creativity, this campaign holds a significant financial advantage. As per the old tax regime, a deduction under section 80C allows individuals to claim deduction up to ₹1.5 lakhs. Assuming the maximum tax slab of 30%, plus 4% cess, the total tax savings can amount to ₹46,800 on investment of ₹1.5 lakhs subject to conditions prescribed under Income Tax Act,1961 and amendments made thereto from time to time. This not only demonstrates the immediate benefits of tax savings but also highlights the potential for individuals to secure their financial future.