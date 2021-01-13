Future Generali uses a pillow, stress ball and vase to educate people about mental health

Speaking about the campaign, Ruchika Varma, CMO, FGII, said, “Currently, more than 7.5 per cent of India’s population suffers from some form of mental illness. WHO (World Health Organization) estimates this number to rise by 20 per cent towards the end of the year (2021). In spite of these staggering statistics, mental illness is still a taboo topic in India. Very few people believe that they suffer from it and even fewer seek help.”

“As a brand known for innovation and empathy, we want to propel a movement to get Indians to take their mental health seriously. In the first phase, we gave people a measurement tool, the Total Health Score, to assess their mental health. This campaign builds on the first phase with the aim of creating awareness that one could be suffering from mental health issues without even realising it.”