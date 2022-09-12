Future Generali’s new campaign ‘Once in a Blue Moon’ presents a fresh take on the usage of Health Insurance

Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas said, “'Once in a Blue Moon’ campaign for FG Health Absolute goes on to ask the very pertinent question of why people use their health insurance rarely, prompting individuals to choose a cover that offers daily health benefits and services. The insight focused on highlighting all the “accidents” that happen only once in a blue moon, pretty much as often as one uses one’s health insurance currently. The team highlighted the same sharply and creatively, with the intent to land the differentiation and also do it in the tonality of the brand, which is distinct from the competition.”