FYERS launches new campaign celebrating trader instincts

FYERS has launched its latest brand campaign, Born to Trade, framing it as an experiential initiative focused on the traits and behaviours that shape trading. The idea positions FYERS as a platform exploring how some traders develop instincts, discipline and pattern-recognition skills early in life.

The campaign shifts attention from features and tools to the individuals behind trading decisions, highlighting characteristics such as composure, observation and calculated risk-taking as central to the profession. These themes guide the narrative and reflect FYERS’ stated approach to depth and precision.

At the centre of the rollout is a brand film following a protagonist from childhood to adulthood. Each stage depicts moments that hint at early analytical tendencies—spotting patterns, staying calm in uncertain situations, and trusting intuition. The film suggests that while trading can be learned, some traits emerge naturally and continue to shape a trader’s journey.

Speaking on the launch, Lucky Saini, senior vice president & marketing head, FYERS, said: “Born to Trade is a tribute to the natural qualities that set exceptional traders apart. Every trader’s journey is personal. It’s shaped by instinct, curiosity, and a way of seeing the world that others often miss. Through this campaign, we want to connect with people for whom trading isn’t just a profession, it’s a calling.”

The campaign is structured in phases. The first introduces the idea through the film. The next phase features an interactive website where users can generate personalised Born to Trade films, take a quiz related to trading tendencies and share their results. FYERS is also working with traders who are content creators to extend the narrative through their origin stories.

The concluding phase includes outdoor placements where user-generated Born to Trade identities appear on digital billboards, extending the idea beyond digital channels and positioning the effort as a community-led activity. The overall intention is to move the conversation from platform functionality to the experiences of the traders themselves.