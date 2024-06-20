G-SHOCK introduces the Rise Above the Shocks campaign's extension, featuring four new films

Talking about the campaign, Hideki Imai, MD, Casio India, said, “It takes us immense pleasure to launch our follow up to ‘Rise Above the Shocks’ campaign with the TEAM G-SHOCK in India. As the brand continues to evolve, it is our steadfast endeavour to support and celebrate the young, talented individuals who fiercely embrace the ‘Never Give Up’ attitude, inspiring the Gen Z & Millennials across the country. The TEAM G-SHOCK individuals are the true flagbearers in their respective fields, representing individuality, pushing boundaries, and embracing freedom. We are confident that each individual’s unique talents and stories of resilience and triumph will deeply inspire and connect with the Indian youth, fostering a profound connection between G-SHOCK and its wearers. As TEAM G-SHOCK ventures forth, it embodies the spirit of a rising new India, where fearless spirit meets passion, toughness meets talent, and challenges are conquered with unyielding resolve.”