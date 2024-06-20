G-SHOCK introduces the Rise Above the Shocks campaign's extension, featuring four new films

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to showcase its commitment to fostering stronger connections with emerging subcultures and their participants.
G-SHOCK launches its follow-up to the Shubman Gill campaign with the new Team G-Shock "Rise Above the Shocks" campaign extension, featuring four films that highlight the world of Skateboarding, Rapping, B-boying, and Rally Racing.
Each film offers a perspective on its respective subculture, capturing the passion, dedication, and talent of the athletes and artists involved. From the gravity-defying tricks of skateboarders to the raw emotion of rap, the films provide an intimate look at the individuals who are pushing boundaries and refusing to be constrained by challenges that life throws at them.
Recognising the importance of supporting these burgeoning subcultures and their participants, G-Shock India aims to foster deeper connections with these communities through these films. By featuring athletes and artists in their endeavours, G-Shock emphasises the values of determination, creativity, and perseverance that resonate with the brand's own spirit of resilience.
Kapil Batra, national creative director, Wieden+Kennedy India commented, “It was really exciting to dive deep into the sub-cultures and understand the journey of each artist along with the nuances of each art form. We identified instances from their lives where they demonstrated a strong resolve and rose above the shocks. Each story aligned well with G-shock, a watch so resilient it can withstand any shock. Kudos to our partners, Raylin, and his team for bringing these stories alive in such an authentic manner.”
Talking about the campaign, Hideki Imai, MD, Casio India, said, “It takes us immense pleasure to launch our follow up to ‘Rise Above the Shocks’ campaign with the TEAM G-SHOCK in India. As the brand continues to evolve, it is our steadfast endeavour to support and celebrate the young, talented individuals who fiercely embrace the ‘Never Give Up’ attitude, inspiring the Gen Z & Millennials across the country. The TEAM G-SHOCK individuals are the true flagbearers in their respective fields, representing individuality, pushing boundaries, and embracing freedom. We are confident that each individual’s unique talents and stories of resilience and triumph will deeply inspire and connect with the Indian youth, fostering a profound connection between G-SHOCK and its wearers. As TEAM G-SHOCK ventures forth, it embodies the spirit of a rising new India, where fearless spirit meets passion, toughness meets talent, and challenges are conquered with unyielding resolve.”
Credits:
Client: Casio India
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy India
Brand Team: Suneet Choudhury, Kumar Vaibhav, Yajur Nagi, Pallavi Agarwal, Shilpi Negi
Creative Team: Kapil Batra, Prakhar Khandelwal, Rahul Dutta, Adithyan Shibu
Account Management Team: Shreekant Srinivasan, Preksha Shinde, Advika Sharda
Account Planning: Anirban Roy
Director: Raylin Valles