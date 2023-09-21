G-SHOCK launches 'Rise Above the Shocks' campaign with Shubman Gill, showcasing 40-Year legacy

The campaign celebrates individuals who overcome challenges, like G-SHOCK watches that endure tough conditions.
G-SHOCK, has unveiled a new campaign ‘Rise Above the Shocks’ with its newly appointed brand ambassador, Shubman Gill. With a 40-year legacy, G-SHOCK goes beyond just a watch brand. The brand unveiled a series of new films, bringing together G-SHOCK's unyielding dedication to crafting tough and trend-setting timepieces and Gill's persona, encompassing both physical resilience and mental fortitude.
The campaign unveiling was spearheaded by Hideki Imai, managing director of Casio India, along with Eklavya Neogi, head of sales & marketing division at Casio India, and Gill.
The 2100 series represents a new-age renaissance in G-SHOCK, laying the bedrock foundation for G-SHOCK’s empowering 40 years of evolution in the world of timepieces. The series stands out with its contemporary design, featuring an octagonal bezel with slimmer construction and utilising lighter materials like carbon core guard, which makes the watch extremely high in aesthetics yet heavy in durability. This design caters to the preferences of a younger, fashion-conscious audience. These features make the 2100 series an attractive choice for individuals who value both ruggedness and style.
GA-2100-1A1, the watch worn by Gill in the campaign is the all-black embodiment of the 2100 series and is extremely popular among both new buyers and G-SHOCK aficionados alike.
The idea of "Rise Above the Shocks" revolves around celebrating the indomitable spirit of individuals who overcome challenges and adversities with determination, much like the iconic G-SHOCK watches that withstand shocks and extreme conditions. The creative idea blends the spirit of cricket, stories of resilience, and digital engagement with Gill at the forefront to connect with every watch and streetwear enthusiast and establish G-SHOCK as an emblem of tenacity, style, and triumph.
Imai, says, “Our 'Rise Above the Shocks' campaign with Gill taps into the Indian ethos of perseverance and resilience, aligning seamlessly with G-SHOCK's reputation for toughness and durability. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary globally, this strong synergy also commemorates the brand’s unwavering pursuit of precision, imaginative design, and stylish aesthetics in the watchmaking realm. We couldn't be happier to spearhead this campaign with the reigning Youth Icon from the cricketing world, Gill, who embodies the same unyielding character emblematic of our timepieces. Collectively, our mission is to galvanise the next wave of resilience and grit amongst the GenZ and millennial audiences in India by being a talisman for their ability to persist through life’s trials and emerge stronger and brighter, just like the G-SHOCK brand.”
Gill says, "I am excited to be a part of the G-SHOCK family. They have made a mark among Gen Z and Millennials for their trendy yet durable designs. As a cricketer, I acknowledge the value of a good partnership. A durable partnership can change the course of the game. I believe G-SHOCK watches prove to be reliable in the 'partnership' of timekeeping, along with their innovative designs. It is this shared belief that makes me happy about this collaboration."
"Gill has overcome challenges, won battles, and shattered perceptions to earn this title. In a similar vein, the G SHOCK watch has gained its reputation as one of the toughest watches for good reason. Its toughness is a result of rigorous testing and an exceptional ability to endure any shock. We thoroughly enjoyed working on this campaign. It's a celebration of Gill’s and G SHOCK's shared ability to rise above any shock, presented in a visually captivating way," shares Kapil Batra, national creative director, Wieden + Kennedy India.