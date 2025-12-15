G-SHOCK puts resilience in focus with Shubman Gill-led campaign

G-SHOCK, the watch brand from Casio, has unveiled a new campaign with its brand ambassador, cricketer Shubman Gill spotlighting the G-STEEL GBM-2100 series. Rooted in the brand’s philosophy of Never Give Up, the campaign positions G-STEEL as a symbol of relentless resilience, embodying the spirit of a generation that refuses to back down

With G-STEEL, the brand carves a distinct identity in the world of Absolute Toughness, shifting the focus to the relentless pursuit of greatness - a toughness defined not by the spotlight but by discipline, grit, and the courage to rise every single time. Shubman Gill embodies this spirit through his journey as a cricketer and captain, carrying the weight of a billion dreams yet continuing to rise with resilience and focus

The campaign introduces the G-STEEL GBM-2100 in three new color variations: Champagne Gold, Metallic Blue, and Burgundy. Set against a backdrop of intensity and motion, the narrative captures the trials faced both on and off the pitch, the pressure, the uncertainty, the chaos, and the unwavering will to rise through it all. Every frame echoes the essence of G-SHOCK’s ethos: no shortcuts, no excuses, just the pursuit of greatness through grit. As Shubman moves through moments of impact and endurance, the film delivers a powerful message that true toughness isn’t about the spotlight; it’s about persistence when the world pushes back. Men of steel don’t ask for a break; they take the hit, keep walking, and ‘never give up’.

Speaking about the campaign, Takuto Kimura, managing director, Casio India said, “With the unveiling of this new film, we are celebrating a generation defined by grit and those who refuse to back down when tested. The campaign captures the energy of young India, where resilience meets style and every setback sparks a stronger comeback. Shubman Gill truly embodies this spirit of perseverance and passion, reflecting G-SHOCK’s belief that real toughness lies in the courage to rise, every single time.”