GAIL’s initiative Hawa Badlo raises awareness with “Air Pollution Ka Alarm” campaign

Set in a backdrop of an empty jogger’s park where children have abandoned swings and only a handful of joggers can be seen, the film clearly shows air pollution as a deterrent in basic daily activities. The mother-in-law rises to the occasion by the climax of the film and points out that no wellness programme will yield results unless we fight air pollution by mouthing the campaign baseline ‘Alarm Baja’. She then summarizes the immediate steps to be taken to counter air pollution - switching to CNG for vehicles and piped gas at home.