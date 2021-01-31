Gajraj Rao and his Tata Pravesh door make a splash at Mumbai’s Worli promenade…

… It’s an ad that focuses on how this brand’s door is enough to satisfy most customer needs.
Outdoor advertising had taken a huge hit last year because of the pandemic induced lockdowns. But, like most categories, it’s doing its best to return to some sense of normalcy.
We (afaqs!) were delighted when we came across a LinkedIn post from Animesh Roy, national business head, services and solutions, Tata Steel. It featured a life-size cutout of actor and ad film director Gajraj Rao and his beloved Tata Pravesh door at Worli Promenade in Mumbai. On the door, written in bold: Akela hi Kaafi hai (alone is enough).
This outdoor placement follows the brand’s ad featuring the actor. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, we saw Rao search for a door that offers protection against fire and termites, and while at it, is solid on maintenance and also secure. Only doors from Tata Pravesh can satisfy all these needs.
And it now comes with contactless free delivery and installation. All you need to do is call: 1800199200.
Last year, the Tata brand made heads turn with its ads when the lockdown was initiated and when it was lifted.
This ad asked India to “Keep the #DoorsofIndia closed as long as it takes #Stayhome #Staysafe.”
When India unlocked, the brand said: “The #DoorsOfIndia remained closed to keep us safe and now they are finally unlocked to #OpenHope for 1.38 billion Indians.”