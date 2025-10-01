Gambhir and Ashwin ditch the pitch for Uber rides in playful new campaign

Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin, usually known for their serious on-field personas, are letting loose—at least on screen. Uber India’s latest campaign shows the cricketing duo enjoying rides across the city, from bikes to autos to cars, in unusually cheerful moods.



The campaign films focus on a simple idea: long, frustrating commutes can ruin your day, but Uber can make them effortless. By highlighting everything from traffic jams to waiting for an auto, the series turns the everyday grind into small moments of relief—and occasionally, fun.



Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, Uber India South Asia, said:

"We wanted to bring a fresh, fun lens to Uber’s role in removing everyday travel struggles. With the unexpected duo of Gambhir and Ashwin, we’ve created a light-hearted take on how Uber makes rides not just reliable and affordable, but also mood uplifting."





The campaign is rolling out across TV, digital, social platforms, and outdoor spaces, and is being adapted into multiple regional languages to reach diverse audiences.

Uber currently offers rides across two-, three-, and four-wheeled options, along with buses and mass transit systems, aiming to cater to commuters’ different needs and budgets. In short, whether it’s a quick bike ride to beat traffic or a comfortable car trip across the city, the platform is positioning itself as the easy choice for urban travel.