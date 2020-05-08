Games24x7 appoints Spring Marketing Capital as their creative growth partner

Games24x7, India’s leading skill games company, has appointed the marketing consulting firm Spring Marketing Capital as its brand and marketing partner. The consulting firm will be responsible for Games24x7’s overall branding efforts and co-creating influencer marketing campaigns to strengthen brand positioning of its gaming platforms.
Games24x7 was founded by New York University alumni Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya in 2006. Fueled by early stage VC investments from the marque firm Tiger Global and a host of investment entities from the US, Games24x7 boasts an exciting full-stack games portfolio across skill games, fantasy sports and casual games with leading platforms including RummyCircle, My11Circle (the Fantasy Cricket League) and Ultimate Games enabling cash, community, and creativity for their massive gaming community. Games24x7 has recently begun engaging deeply with national brand ambassadors for its gaming platforms starting with Saurav Ganguly for their Cricket Fantasy Platform last year.
The company has been investing aggressively in its India centric mobile games business while also diversifying by investing in the international gaming market and other technology partnership opportunities.
Arun Iyer, co-founder, Spring Marketing Capital said, “Globally, online gaming is an exciting industry and Games 24x7 is a pioneer of digital gaming in India. We are thrilled to partner with this fantastic team and help them build strong online gaming brands. The company has already seen tremendous success in the adoption of their games and the strong communities that have emerged around their products and it is our pleasure to work with them in this next stage of their journey as they continue their market leading efforts.”
Siddharth Banerjee, chief revenue & marketing officer, Games24x7 said, “India is witnessing an exponential growth in the online gaming industry. As one of the leading skill games companies in the country, we will not just aim to connecting the propositions of our gaming platforms with millions of gaming enthusiasts but also educating consumers about our platforms. We are excited to partner with Spring Marketing Capital to further strengthen our creative efforts in the Indian market.”