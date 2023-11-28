Games24x7 onboards Pawan Sehrawat as the new brand ambassador for My11Circle

Speaking about this partnership, Pawan Sehrawat said, “I am excited to be associated with My11Circle, a platform that has been a pioneer in transforming how fans engage with sports. Kabaddi holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and together, we aim to make it even more accessible and exciting.”

The campaign is set to launch on the My11Circle app on the eve of the opening day of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.