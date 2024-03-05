Games24x7 unveils new brand film embracing the 'Science of Gaming'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film showcases the team behind Games24x7's success and their rationality, dedication, and collaborative spirit.
Games24x7, a user-centric, scientific, and innovative online skill gaming platform, has unveiled a brand video of its operating ethos- the Science of Gaming that champions user-experience at the intersection of technology and interactive entertainment.
Rooted in a profound respect for data and a pursuit of knowledge, Games24x7, which is in its eighteenth year of operations, has held true to this business philosophy and its promise of delivering immersive gaming experiences.
The newly released brand film spotlights Games24x7's team, positioning them as the heartbeat of the company's success. Embracing the core philosophy of the Science of Gaming, this team embodies rationality, dedication and a collaborative spirit that are integral to Games24x7's success. The team propels the company forward, consistently raising the bar in the gaming industry.
The 'Science of Gaming' approach to running a gaming business, underscores the importance of objectivity and puts in focus three priorities of ‘user-centricity’, ‘goal-centricity’ and ‘why-centricity’. By investing heavily in automation and intelligence, the company ensures that its operations are not only efficient but also deeply attuned to the preferences of its diverse user base. Through a commitment to "why-centricity," the company fosters a culture of continuous learning and improvement, driving innovation at every turn. And with ‘goal-centricity’, Games24x7 constantly pushes the boundaries to come up with creative solutions to achieve key business goals.
By leveraging data-driven insights, Games24x7 brings agility in its decision-making process, continuously adapting to innovate, challenge and set new paradigms for the online gaming industry in India.
This strategic brand refresh underscores Games24x7's commitment to developing timeless, engaging games firmly grounded in scientific principles. As Games24x7 continues to set new standards and innovate in the burgeoning online gaming sector, this video serves as a testament to its leadership and commitment to excellence.