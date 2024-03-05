Games24x7 unveils new brand film embracing the 'Science of Gaming'

The 'Science of Gaming' approach to running a gaming business, underscores the importance of objectivity and puts in focus three priorities of ‘user-centricity’, ‘goal-centricity’ and ‘why-centricity’. By investing heavily in automation and intelligence, the company ensures that its operations are not only efficient but also deeply attuned to the preferences of its diverse user base. Through a commitment to "why-centricity," the company fosters a culture of continuous learning and improvement, driving innovation at every turn. And with ‘goal-centricity’, Games24x7 constantly pushes the boundaries to come up with creative solutions to achieve key business goals.