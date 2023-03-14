Games24x7 welcomes Arshdeep Singh as My11Circle’s Brand Ambassador

Arshdeep joins an exciting roster of sportspersons who are associated with My11Circle.
Games24x7, the multi-gaming online skill gaming company, has onboarded the young and talented Arshdeep Singh as a brand ambassador for My11Circle, it’s popular fantasy sports platform. Following his smashing IPL debut in 2019 with KingsXI Punjab, Arshdeep has quickly become a sensation in the cricketing world with his super-fast bowling skills. Arshdeep joins an exciting roster of sportspersons who are associated with My11Circle, including cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly and emerging talents like Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Commenting on the association, Saroj Panigrahi, senior vice-president, My11Circle, said, “We are delighted to welcome Arshdeep Singh to the My11Circle family. Arshdeep has impressed everyone with an amazing record and has created a distinct position for himself in the lineup of fast bowlers. His performance on the field resonates with My11Circle's performance online, having made a mark in the fantasy sports segment within a short span of time and witnessing more than 120% growth in the past year. Our success is driven by our ability to connect with a diverse set of enthusiastic Indian cricket fans who keenly follow the sport and the players. My11Circle offers fans a perfect platform for engagement and entertainment that values and rewards their skill, knowledge, and passion for the sport.”
Comment on his association with My11Circle, Arshdeep Singh said, “Cricket and India are synonymous and inseparable! Indian cricket fans come with deep rooted understanding of the game, the upcoming players and the dynamics that drive a team to success. My11Circle gives these fans an opportunity to explore this engagement with the sport even further. It provides a fun and competitive environment to share their passion and knowledge and is an exciting way to stay engaged with various tournaments, players, and developments in the sporting world. I’m thrilled to be partnering with My11Circle, which has become one of the most loved fantasy sports platforms in India since its launch.”
Arshdeep Singh is a left-arm pacer from Punjab who was a part of the U-19 team that won the World Cup in 2018. In just seven months since making his international cricket debut in July 2022, left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh established himself as one of the Team India's next-gen bowlers.