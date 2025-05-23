Goafest day two: Enormous & Leo shine with 2 Specialist AOY titles

On day two of Goafest 2025, indie ad agency Enormous became a giant winner, bagging the Digital Specialist Agency of the Year and Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year titles at the Abby Awards.

It won one gold, five silver, and three bronze metals, accumulating 64 points in the Digital Specialist Agency category. Leo India came second with 26 points, followed by ^a t o m network in third place with 22 points.

In the Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year category, Enormous did not win the yellow metal. However, a silver and a bronze, amounting to 12 points, helped it edge past McCann Worldgroup India and VML, both of which won a gold each and earned eight points. BBH and Mindshare jointly took third place with six points.

Of the seven categories announced today, the Technology Specialist Agency of the Year had two winners and a host of agencies in second and third place.

Leo and Mindshare, with 10 points each, shared top honours in this category. Six agencies followed with eight points: ^atom network, Cheil India, Enormous, Good Morning Films, Havas Life Mumbai, and Madison Media. BBH, Hyphen Brands, Tagglabs Experiential, and Tribes Communication tied for third place with six points each.

Publicis-owned Leo also topped the Direct Specialist Agency category with a total of 40 points. Famous Innovations (30 points) and FCB India (26 points) took second and third place respectively.

In the Public Relations Specialist Agency of the Year category, FCB India won the top prize with 66 points (four gold, three silver, three bronze). Leo stood second with 38 points (three silver, four bronze), and Tribes came third with 26 points (one gold, two silver, one bronze).

In the Design Specialist Agency of the Year category, Y&H led with 52 points, comprising three silver and eight bronze metals. Famous Innovations followed with 44 points (four silver, five bronze), while Open Strategy and Design came third with 30 points, having won two silver and four bronze metals.

As for the Broadcaster of the Year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) claimed top honours with 28 points, which included two golds, a silver, and a bronze. Star India followed in second place with 18 points (a gold and a silver), while Viacom18 Media came third with 16 points (two silvers and a bronze).