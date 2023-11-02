Gap's Holiday 2023 campaign celebrates gratitude, togetherness, and individuality with an all-star cast

The campaign features a group of artistic originals, including Alanis Morissette, Jay Shetty, Sabina Karlsson, Ghetto Gastro, and Florence Huntington-Whiteley.
Gap, the iconic fashion brand has launched its Holiday campaign, taking a page from its heritage of bridging the gaps between generations with an incredible cast of gifted individuals who champion originality, while showcasing fresh style with pieces customers can’t wait to gift. Rooted in the idea of 'Gifted,' the campaign celebrates the gift of self-expression with Gap’s most-loved essentials and the gift of being with each other during the holidays.
Gap encourages consumers to embrace gifting those we love in warmth and softness and wrapping themselves in the spirit of togetherness. The diverse campaign cast shows that through timeless Gap pieces, your individuality and personal style can shine.
Gap's Holiday 2023 campaign has been launched across digital media, out-of-home, video, social and Gap brand channels in October 2023.
The cast includes musician and activist Alanis Morissette and her family; podcaster, author and purpose coach Jay Shetty with his wife and cookbook author Radhi Devlukia; founders of chef collective Ghetto Gastro: Lester Walker, Pierre Serrao and Jon Gray; model and creative force Florence Huntington-Whiteley; folk artist and composer songwriter Diana Gordon; Swedish model and designer Elsa Hosk captured alongside her daughter Tuuli; body-positive model Sabina Karlsson and her family; and Japanese model, actress and singer Rola.