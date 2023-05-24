Garage Group wins creative mandate for Bodycare International

The agency has won the account after a multi-agency pitch and the account will be managed by Garage’s Delhi-NCR team.
Garage Group, a full-service digital creative agency, has bagged the creative mandate for Bodycare International Ltd, India’s leading home-grown innerwear and kids apparel brand, after a multi-agency pitch. Capitalizing on its nationwide presence, Bodycare, with its creative strategic collaboration with Garage Group, seeks to tap into the fashion-forward consumer mindset and offer top-notch quality products at competitive prices while injecting fresh and innovative ideas into its marketing campaigns.
Garage Group will take charge of bolstering Bodycare's brand prominence and recall in a competitive apparel industry through the development and curation of relatable, captivating, and meaningful campaigns. This mandate was awarded following a multi-agency pitch and the account will be managed by Garage Group's Delhi NCR head office.
Speaking on the partnership, Mithun Gupta, director - Bodycare International, said, Throughout the past three decades, we have consistently held a position of leadership by introducing innovative products that cater to the evolving demands of the market. Now, with the collaboration of Garage Group, we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of our marketing strategy. Garage Group has demonstrated their creative prowess and expertise in guiding our brand messaging through their cutting-edge, creative and original approach. We are thrilled and confident about the partnership we have forged with Garage!"
On winning the mandate, Saurabh Gupta, founder and managing director - Garage Group, said,” The Indian apparel market is experiencing rapid expansion with a projected value of $135 billion by 2025. As businesses like Bodycare strive to navigate this growth, it becomes crucial to engage with the target audience in a deliberate and impactful manner. And, we strongly believe that our team can deliver exactly what the brand seeks in a creative partner — a captivating narrative that empowers the brand to set them apart from the rest effectively”.
Garage recently crafted and launched a new campaign for Bodycare — “Comfort Ke Liye, Bodycare Kiya Kya”, and is live across all media verticals. The campaign looks promising and is a great head-turner featuring Kajal Agarwal.