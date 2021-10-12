Gardenia appoints Madison BMB for Gatsby's creative duties

Speaking about their appointment as creative partners for Gatsby, Raj Nair, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB says, “The audience that Gatsby wants to connect with are early adopters with a plethora of choices when it comes to men’s grooming. Gatsby has a range of products that allow the youth brigade to experiment and discover. The task for us has been to develop a brand world that not only communicates the benefits of the range of products, but also builds a relatable and endearing attitude that the audience can easily connect with, particularly in the digital space. It’s a task that’s as exciting as it is challenging, and we look forward to creating memorable and effective communication for Gatsby.”