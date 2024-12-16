Gargi by PNGS ropes in Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador

Gargi by P N Gadgil and Sons (PNGS), a fashion jewellery brand, is celebrating three years of redefining affordable luxury and elegance in the jewellery market. The company, which currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 1200 crore, has announced that popular actor and influencer Mithila Palkar will be its brand ambassador this year.

Known for her young, vibrant, and rooted persona, Palkar embodies the perfect blend of tradition and modernity that resonates with Gargi’s ethos. As the face of both PNGS and Gargi, she will feature in a new campaign designed to inspire a fresh generation of jewellery enthusiasts while staying true to the brand’s commitment to timeless craftsmanship. Her collaboration with Gargi will bring a relatable yet aspirational appeal to the brand’s offerings, appealing to customers across diverse age groups.

Speaking about her association, Mithila Palkar said, "Jewellery is more than an accessory—it’s a statement of who you are. Gargi by PNGS represents the elegance and versatility that every woman seeks. I’m thrilled to be part of a brand that celebrates individuality and tradition in such a beautiful way."

Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS, added, "In three years, Gargi has created a distinct space in the jewellery market by offering exceptional designs that balance tradition and modernity. Today, we have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1200 cr, and our association with Mithila Palkar marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. Her vibrant personality aligns seamlessly with Gargi’s mission to make fashion jewellery accessible, stylish, and personal."

Gargi aims to open 10 company-owned stores and expand its presence with more shop-in-shop (SIS) outlets, creating a deeper connection with customers across India.