Garnier Black Naturals ropes in MS Dhoni & Sakshi for new campaign

Garnier Black Naturals announces its association with Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, campaign focused on building trust in hair colours with Garnier.

The TVC features Dhoni and Sakshi highlighting Garnier Black Naturals as their preferred hair colour. Dhoni playfully asks Sakshi about her hair colour choice, and she confidently endorses the brand. The ad ends with Dhoni’s signature T-gesture, linking his trusted decisions in cricket to his endorsement of Garnier Black Naturals.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “Garnier has been a trusted brand for hair color for many years. Sakshi and I are excited to be the faces of Garnier Black Naturals and are happy to share our secret for natural-looking hair color with everyone. This campaign gives us the opportunity to appear onscreen together after a long time, and we hope that our fans will enjoy it as much as we did filming it.”

The 360-degree campaign went live at the end of February across multiple touchpoints (traditional, digital & Out of Home).

Ajay Simha, general manager, Garnier said, “Garnier Black Naturals is India's most trusted hair color brand. Through the years, we have grown to become the trusted secret for effective and natural-looking hair. We’re beyond excited to team up with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni for this incredible partnership. We could not have hoped for a more strategic fit than the power couple, who are a benchmark of trust, both on and off the field. With their compelling and unique chemistry, there really is no better choice. Through this campaign, we’re creating new ways for consumers to connect with our brand and embrace the trust and authenticity that both Dhoni and Sakshi, as well as Garnier stand for!”

Parikshit Bhattacharya, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe (BBH India) Said, “Garnier Black Naturals is the country’s most trusted hair colour. Who better than the Dhonis to bat for the brand through their unique banter. The campaign consisting of memes, teasers, a digital video, a broadcast spot and more, which has already been loved by the internet. We hope this partnership further strengthens the brand’s equity and more couples place their trust in Garnier Black Naturals to keep their secret intact.”