Vedang Raina steps in as Garnier India's new brand ambassador

Vedang marks his presence at the #GarnierGreenAcademy event in Singapore along with 14 beauty influencers and 2 dermatologists.
Garnier, has unveiled Gen Z icon and Bollywood actor Vedang Raina as its newest brand ambassador. This partnership focuses on promoting beauty for all by making green and sustainable beauty accessible and empowering individuals of all genders. Vedang will represent Garnier India, combining science and skincare with his youthful energy and broad appeal to both young and mature audiences.
Garnier is committed to leading the industry in "Green Beauty" and eco-friendly innovation. The brand uses sustainable practices in its operations, including responsibly sourced ingredients, cruelty-free products, and biodegradable packaging to reduce environmental impact.
The brand showcased its innovations and scientific advancements at the Garnier Green Academy. This 3-day event highlighted Garnier’s commitment to sustainable skincare solutions through Green Sciences, designed for all skin types to maximise effectiveness while minimising environmental impact.
Garnier has tested its products on 10,000 skin types, Garnier has expertise in various skin needs, including those specific to Indian skin, which informs its innovations. This expertise ensures that every formulation is carefully crafted to deliver optimal results for Indian consumers.
The Garnier Green Academy brings together over 300 industry experts, beauty creators and renowned dermatologists from across Southeast Asia and India to explore Garnier’s unique skincare innovations and sustainable formulations, as part of Garnier’s #NotAllSkincareIsTheSame campaign.
At the Garnier Green Academy in Singapore, Vedang was joined by 14 beauty influencers and 2 dermatologists – all of whom had a opportunity to discover the world of Garnier and have a sneak peek into future product launches of the brand.
Talking about the event, Andre Albarran, Garnier senior vice president of global marketing for emerging markets, said, “The launch of Garnier Green Academy in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our accelerated journey across Asia. As a hub of innovation and trendsetting in the beauty industry, Asia plays a pivotal role in shaping our global strategy. Our refreshed brand identity, grounded in Green Sciences to deliver tailored innovations for Asian skin needs, underscores our commitment to advancing solutions that are effective, sustainable, and accessible — enabling us to pursue our quest to shape the beauty of tomorrow for generations to come.”
Garnier aims to educate and empower consumers with tailored skincare solutions, powered by Green Sciences, to ensure maximum efficacy for Asian consumers while reducing the brand's impact on the environment.
Talking about Vedang’s appointment as the Garnier India brand ambassador, Anshuman Wanchu, general manager, marketing, Garnier, L'Oréal India said, "We are delighted to welcome Vedang as the brand ambassador on Garnier in India and have him at the Garnier Green Academy in Singapore. At Garnier, sustainability, innovation, and green sciences are the core of our brand ethos. With Vedang joining us, we look forward to championing beauty for all, and inspiring a more inclusive beauty landscape."
Adding to it, Brand Ambassador Vedang Raina said, “I am thrilled to join hands with an iconic brand like Garnier that is deeply committed to inclusivity and sustainability, creating affordable beauty for everyone. I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the brand than the Garnier Green Academy event in Singapore, which opened my eyes to the innovation in the skincare category. Being part of a brand that shares similar ethos brings me great joy. I am looking forward to representing the brand and redefining beauty standards to foster a culture where everyone feels empowered and appreciated.”