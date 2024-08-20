Vedang Raina steps in as Garnier India's new brand ambassador

Adding to it, Brand Ambassador Vedang Raina said, “I am thrilled to join hands with an iconic brand like Garnier that is deeply committed to inclusivity and sustainability, creating affordable beauty for everyone. I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the brand than the Garnier Green Academy event in Singapore, which opened my eyes to the innovation in the skincare category. Being part of a brand that shares similar ethos brings me great joy. I am looking forward to representing the brand and redefining beauty standards to foster a culture where everyone feels empowered and appreciated.”