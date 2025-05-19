Garnier recruits John Abraham to tackle Bassi’s viral face wash joke

Anubhav Singh Bassi, the popular comedian, is seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in Garnier Men’s new face wash ad. The ad showcases Bassi’s signature comedic style and also highlights the viral moment when, during a stand-up show, he had humorously roasted the concept of face wash and had also roasted the brand.

In the ad, Bassi playfully interacts with John Abraham, who convinces him to try the Garnier Men TurboBright Face Wash.

The ad also includes witty banter between Bassi, initially sceptical about the product, and John Abraham, who convinces him to try it while also roasting him. Eventually, the face wash earns Bassi’s approval after he experiences its effects.

He also jokes about the freshness and the cooling sensation, referencing the charcoal and menthol ingredients in the face wash—both ingredients that were also part of Bassi’s original jokes on face washes.

The campaign leverages Bassi's relatable humour and John Abraham’s established image, positioning the product as both effective and endorsed by self-made, confident men.

Anubhav Singh Bassi, originally known for his relatable and laid-back style of observational stand-up comedy, has successfully also transitioned into the world of advertising and cinema. While he was recently seen in ads for brands such as Spotify and Cred, he also played an important role in the 2024 rom-com starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.