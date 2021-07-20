Gas-o-Fast appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as its Agency on Record

The Consultancy has been awarded the integrated mandate of the brand.
Gas-o-Fast, one of India’s leading antacids from Mankind Pharma’s stable has brought on board Mumbai based brand and communication consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions as its Strategic & Creative Agency on Record.
Unlike most other antacids in the market, Gas-o-Fast uses natural carminative agents. With the goodness of real Jeera and real Ajwain, Gas-o-Fast has seen a 100% growth in varied markets. Infact, the average sale of Gas-O-Fast sachets approximately counts over 1 crore every month. And with more and more consumers showing their inclination towards ayurvedic remedies against acidity, gas and indigestion, the brand is very optimistic about its future.
Says, Joy Chatterjee, general manager - sales & marketing , Mankind Pharma said, “We as a brand are entering into a very critical phase of our growth. With our new product innovations lined up in the coming future, we now need a breakthrough differentiation at a brand level which will allow us an unfair advantage in the consumers’ mind. This will be critical for our growth plans in the coming future and we are convinced that Tilt Brand Solutions would be the perfect partner for us going forward. Their planning process is sharp and contemporary, and the body of work put out by them thus far, consistently impressive”
Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder & chief business officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “This is a very interesting brand and the Mankind team is a very passionate and focussed bunch. Their drive, self-belief and ambition epitomises the very kind of brands we love partnering. We are convinced in Gas-o Fast’s rightful ambition to grow and lead the category as also in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our competencies in data led insighting, consumer behaviour, cultural understanding and impactful storytelling”