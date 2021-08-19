Gatorade reflects on what makes Messi tick, despite winning it all 

After his shock move from Barcelona to PSG, the sports drink looks into the mind of the footballing great.
Lionel Messi’s sudden move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France from his childhood Spanish club FC Barcelona left football fans all over the world shocked.
While the world reeled from the shock, PepsiCo’s sports drink Gatorade pumped itself to release a poignant ad. It not only celebrates the Argentine football hero, but also shows us what goes inside his mind. Messi has won every major trophy the footballing world has to offer, sans the World Cup.
The 48-second ad, made by TBWA\NEBOKO, in a way, answers why Messi moved to PSG. Yes, we know it’s because of the financial fair play regulations. But this ad does not speak about the money, it speaks about Messi’s soul.
He made his first team debut for Barcelona at the age of 17 and now, at 34 years of age, he’s won, as per Goal.com, 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, eight Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and Club World Cups.
Messi is Barcelona’s most-capped player, with 778 appearances and 670 goals to his name. He is also the club’s all-time highest scorer.
What more can one do? “I’ve always focused on being better. The more you’ve scored, the more you should score,” says Messi in the Gatorade ad.
The athlete's spirit does not rest on past laurels. He goes on to create more. “If you break a record, then make it unbreakable.”
“It doesn’t matter where you are, if you truly believe you can do more, you’ll do anything to prove it,” he says, as the message ‘The Greatest Never Settle’ appears.
Gatorade signed Messi as its brand ambassador in 2016. In June 2018, the brand released a heart-warming animated spot. It chronicled his journey from Argentina to the Messi we all know today.
The athlete's spirit does not rest on past laurels. He goes on to create more. “If you break a record, then make it unbreakable.”
“It doesn’t matter where you are, if you truly believe you can do more, you’ll do anything to prove it,” he says, as the message ‘The Greatest Never Settle’ appears.
Gatorade signed Messi as its brand ambassador in 2016. In June 2018, the brand released a heart-warming animated spot. It chronicled his journey from Argentina to the Messi we all know today.
The athlete's spirit does not rest on past laurels. He goes on to create more. “If you break a record, then make it unbreakable.”
“It doesn’t matter where you are, if you truly believe you can do more, you’ll do anything to prove it,” he says, as the message ‘The Greatest Never Settle’ appears.
Gatorade signed Messi as its brand ambassador in 2016. In June 2018, the brand released a heart-warming animated spot. It chronicled his journey from Argentina to the Messi we all know today.
The athlete's spirit does not rest on past laurels. He goes on to create more. “If you break a record, then make it unbreakable.”
“It doesn’t matter where you are, if you truly believe you can do more, you’ll do anything to prove it,” he says, as the message ‘The Greatest Never Settle’ appears.
Gatorade signed Messi as its brand ambassador in 2016. In June 2018, the brand released a heart-warming animated spot. It chronicled his journey from Argentina to the Messi we all know today.