Gatorade teams up with Hardik Pandya to inspire active lifestyles

Commenting on the association, Ankit Agarwal, associate director, Energy and Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Gatorade has been a pioneer in hydration, providing athletes and people with active lifestyles with electrolytes and fluids to help replace what is lost in sweat. Hardik’s relentless spirit and unyielding determination to be physically fit, work hard and sweat it out time and again align seamlessly with Gatorade's philosophy of staying hydrated to help perform at one's best. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Gatorade family.”