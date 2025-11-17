GATSBY’s relaunch campaign highlights daily ‘hacks’ in men’s grooming

GATSBY has rolled out its latest global relaunch, with BC Web Wise leading a campaign aimed at repositioning the brand for young men who prefer quick, uncomplicated grooming. The #GottaGroove platform frames the product as an easy styling tool designed to fit the pace of college-goers and young professionals.

The campaign builds on the idea that grooming, like other daily 'hacks,' should help simplify routines. The narrative follows three stages—struggle, hack and groove—to show how the product fits into everyday situations, from rushed mornings to moments that require a quick fix.

“We wanted to turn the idea of ‘hacks’ into something that goes beyond shortcuts for grooming,” explains Sonali Banerji, creative director at BC Web Wise. “#GottaGroove is about making GATSBY a vital part of young men’s daily life, a tool that fits seamlessly into their routine. It's not just about styling hair; it's about a product that helps them tackle their day with ease, without overthinking it.”

BC Web Wise developed the campaign with a focus on young men in semi-urban and urban markets who are looking for styling solutions that do not add complexity to their routines.

“We understand that for young men today, it’s all about finding the hack that makes life simpler,” adds Fionna Arez, AVP – digital, client partner at BC Web Wise. “GATSBY isn’t just about fixing hair; it’s about syncing with their pace of life, giving them a product that delivers great style in seconds and lets them move on to what’s next.”

A central film shows users navigating college corridors or preparing for meetings, using the product as a quick styling step. Short-form content for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts highlights before-and-after moments, supported by user-generated content and challenges to sustain engagement. Interactive formats on Instagram extend the campaign across social platforms.

Puneet Motiani, designated partner at Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP, said: “#GottaGroove isn’t just a campaign, it’s a new way for young men to interact with GATSBY. This relaunch takes the brand beyond just a product to a solution, something that fits naturally into their fast-paced, ever-changing lives.”

The relaunch positions GATSBY not only as a hair styling product but as a daily-use tool aligned with the behavior and expectations of younger consumers.