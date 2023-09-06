Gauahar Khan becomes face of the baby products brand, R For Rabbit

Excited about this collaboration, Kunal Popat, founder of R for Rabbit, said, "Gauahar Khan's association with R for Rabbit brings a fresh wave of energy to our brand. Her genuine appreciation for our products, combined with her personal experience as a new mom, adds depth and resonance to our commitment to offering parents nothing short of excellence. Our collaboration with her is not just about endorsing products; it's about fostering a community of parents who seek nothing but the best for their children. With her influence, we aim to create awareness about the importance of choosing amazing and safe baby products that contribute to a joyful and stress-free parenting experience.”