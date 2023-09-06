Gauahar Khan becomes face of the baby products brand, R For Rabbit

The heart-warming collaboration will include a series of activities including a video campaign highlighting R for Rabbit's feather diapers, pure & beyond range, and chocolate ride stroller.
R for Rabbit, announced an exciting collaboration with the versatile actress and now doting mother, Gauahar Khan. As the face of the brand, Gauahar is set to bring attention to R for Rabbit's amazing range of baby products, underlining the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and parental satisfaction.
Known for her creative talent and charisma, Gauahar embarked on a journey to motherhood earlier this year and embraced the role beautifully. Her journey as a new mom resonates perfectly with R for Rabbit's values of creating products that enhance the comfort, safety, and joy of babies and parents alike.
Excited about this collaboration, Kunal Popat, founder of R for Rabbit, said, "Gauahar Khan's association with R for Rabbit brings a fresh wave of energy to our brand. Her genuine appreciation for our products, combined with her personal experience as a new mom, adds depth and resonance to our commitment to offering parents nothing short of excellence. Our collaboration with her is not just about endorsing products; it's about fostering a community of parents who seek nothing but the best for their children. With her influence, we aim to create awareness about the importance of choosing amazing and safe baby products that contribute to a joyful and stress-free parenting experience.”
"I had heard of R For Rabbit even before they approached me. In my search for one of the best baby products, R For Rabbit came highly recommended by my fellow moms. It was such a pleasure to associate with a brand that is well established and trusted all around”, said actress Gauahar Khan.
The heart-warming collaboration will include a series of activities including a video campaign highlighting R for Rabbit's Feather Diapers, Pure & Beyond range, and Chocolate Ride stroller. Beyond showcasing these amazing products, the core messaging would be to communicate how 'R for Rabbit' seamlessly offers a wide range of innovative baby products adhering to international quality and safety standards.