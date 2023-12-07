Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra all set for design face-off in Bonito Designs' campaign

The first 49 customers will get their homes designed at a regular fee without any extra celebrity charges.
Bonito Designs, an interior design company, has introduced a campaign to redefine the concept of personalised home aesthetics. Renowned designers Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra are set to engage in an interior design face-off, providing customers with a unique opportunity to select and shape their dream homes with Bonito Designs.
The campaign launched on December 1, 2023, invites customers to participate in an exclusive design selection process between Gauri and Manish. The customers will enjoy the privilege of having their dream homes designed at a regular fee, without incurring the customary celebrity designer charges.
They can choose their preferred aesthetic from a selection of exclusive designs of Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra for Bonito Designs.
Amit Parsuramka, CEO, Bonito Designs, expressed, "This collaboration symbolises Bonito Designs' unwavering commitment to offering our clients not just spaces but experiences that transcend the ordinary. Gauri and Manish bring unparalleled creativity and sophistication to the table, aligning perfectly with our vision of creating homes that tell unique stories.”
Gauri said, "This unique campaign empowers individuals to actively shape their dream homes by choosing between our distinctive design aesthetics. Having been associated with Bonito Designs for over a year, I've witnessed the brand's commitment to innovation and personalised design solutions. Through this collaboration, we invite you to make your space truly yours.”
Malhotra added, "The campaign goes beyond the conventional, allowing individuals to actively engage in the design process and choose between our signature aesthetics. It's a rare opportunity to make your home a true reflection of who you are. Join us in this extraordinary journey as we redefine the landscape of interior design together."
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Rishi Sharma, CMO, Bonito Designs, said, “The design face-off not only empowers our customers to choose their preferred style but also reinforces our brand ethos of making luxury accessible. This campaign echoes our relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries and delivering design solutions."
Customers can visit any of the Bonito Designs experiential centres for more details about the offer.