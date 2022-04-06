Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya launch a new agency 'Talented'

We want to build a workplace where what every member of the leadership & its youngest colleagues think and say about the company, are the exact same. Where our actions and policies back up our words and press releases. Our hope is to create an ambitious, world-class, creative company with a big heart - addressing age-old advertising tropes like pay, work-hours, inequity, lack of employee ownership, lack of ESOPs and our industry’s looming irrelevance while at it. We all know perfectly well what needs to improve in the agency business: we just plan to execute it to perfection. There’s so much we can learn from our friends in tech.