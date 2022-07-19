GCPL appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for its Godrej Magic Bodywash

Commenting on this launch, Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “Sustainability is core to our strategy. In doing so, we are committed to make amazing quality products at accessible price points. Our Magic powder-to-liquid handwash introduced in 2018 is a great example of how we have reduced plastic, water usage, and transportation costs. With the new Godrej Magic Bodywash at just INR 45, we are offering consumers bodywash as reasonable as a soap. All this while ensuring it is pocket-friendly and friendly for mother earth. We are pleased to announce Shah Rukh Khan as the face of Godrej Magic Bodywash. We roped in a celebrity for this product to ensure we create awareness around plastic, carbon footprint and upgrade bathing experience of soap users.”