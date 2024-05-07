GCPL's ad-ex experiences 47.08% growth in FY 2024, reaching a total of Rs 1,011 crore

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company's advertising budget increased by 32% YoY to Rs 231.56 crore in Q4 of FY24 from Rs 175.31 crore in Q4 of FY23.
Godrej Consumer Products raised its advertising expenses by 47.08% to Rs 1,011 crore in the financial year 2024, compared to the Rs 687.34 crore it spent in the prior fiscal year.
During the March quarter, the company raised its advertising expenses by 32% (year-over-year) to Rs 231.56 crore from Rs 175.31 crore in Q4 of FY23. Yet, GCPL's advertising costs dropped by 8.6% quarter-over-quarter, with the company spending Rs 253.35 crore in Q4 of FY 24.
The company experienced a consolidated loss of Rs. 1,893.21 crore in Q4 2024, primarily due to brand and goodwill impairment and loss on sale of the business in Africa.
The firm reported a combined profit after tax of Rs. 452.14 crore in a regulatory filing for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Total revenue from operations in the quarter being considered amounted to Rs. 3,385.61 crore, compared to Rs. 3200.16 crore in the previous year.
Total costs in the final quarter rose to Rs. 2758.27 crore in contrast to Rs. The company stated that it had earned 2,680.39 crore in the same period last year.
In the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, GCPL recorded a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 560.55 crore. In FY23, a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,702.46 crore was reported.
Total revenue from operations in FY24 reached Rs 14,096.11 crore, an increase from Rs 13,315.97 crore in the previous fiscal year. The board also proposed an interim dividend of Rs. 10 per share for the fiscal year 2023–24.
"We continue to remain focused on driving volume-led growth along with healthy investments in our brands and improvement in profitability. We are launching new products in accordance with our purpose to bring the goodness of health and beauty to consumers." — Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO.