GCPL's ad spends surge 59.09% YoY to Rs 320.39 Crore in Q1FY24

Commenting on the business performance of 1Q FY 2024, Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO, GCPL, says, "We started the year on a positive note and achieved healthy volume-led sales growth. In organic terms, our consolidated sales increased by 9% year-on-year driven by healthy volume growth of 8%. Sales in constant currency terms increased by 13%. In India, we continued to stay course on our strategy of volume-driven category development and delivered double-digit volume growth of 10%."