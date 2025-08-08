GCPL's Q1 FY26 ad spends fall 5% YoY to Rs 313.8 crore

Godrej Consumer Products trimmed its advertising and publicity spend by 5% year-on-year in Q1 FY26, bringing it down to Rs. 313.83 crore from Rs. 330.82 crore in the same period last year.

Godrej Consumer Products saw a slight rise in ad spends sequentially, up by Rs. 2.86 crore to Rs. 313.83 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs. 310.97 crore in the previous quarter.

Godrej Consumer Products reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 452.45 crore in Q1 FY26, a marginal increase from Rs. 450.69 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its latest regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose to Rs. 3,661.86 crore, up from Rs. 3,331.58 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting steady growth despite external challenges.

Total expenses rose to Rs 3,113.14 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 2,744.36 crore in the corresponding period last year. The cost of raw materials and packaging also increased, reaching Rs 1,480.31 crore compared to Rs 1,289.68 crore during the same timeframe, the company reported.

Commenting on the business performance, Sudhir Sitapati, managing director, and CEO, GCPL, said, “Q1FY26 has been a good quarter for GCPL. In particular, our Standalone, excluding soaps, business has had an excellent performance, delivering an underlying volume growth around teens, led by robust broad-based performance. India has had a good quarter, delivering revenue growth of 8%. Our volume growth was 5% and EBITDA growth was -6%. We are on track in our journey to reduce wasted cost and are deploying this to drive profitable and sustainable volume growth across our portfolio through category development.”